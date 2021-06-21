How We Play: Road Tennis in Barbados 

Get Up to Speed

Road tennis started in the 1930s, as a response to the socioeconomic barriers that kept many locals from playing lawn tennis. When the island gained independence from Britain in 1966, many English traditions such as lawn tennis and cricket remained.



Post-colonial society was both racially and socially divided. "Road tennis was perceived as the poor-people sport", says Dale Clarke, who runs the Professional Road Tennis Association. "But it is a Barbados indigenous game, so it should be in the DNA of all Barbadians".



For years, road tennis was played mainly in poorer neighbourhoods, but now it is played all over the island. "It's pleasing that in nearly every community that you go into, you can see someone playing road tennis", says Dale. "The growth of the sport has been amazing. People have painted courts. It's so good to see so many people play it to get exercise".