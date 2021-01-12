Athlete’s Cookbook: Ibtihaj Muhammad’s Shakshuka Shake-Up

Method

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In the large sauté pan, heat 2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil over a medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 6 minutes. Add the peppers and sauté for another 4 minutes. Add the courgette and squash and sauté for 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the tomatillos, adding oil and salt as needed, and turn the heat up to a simmer.



Once the tomatillos have broken down, add the garlic and serrano chilli and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the coriander, cumin and smoked paprika and continue sautéing until fragrant. Reduce the heat and add the chard, adding more oil if needed. Turn off the heat and stir in the double cream. Season with salt.



Use the back of a spoon to make 5 indents, then crack the eggs into the indents. Put the pan in the oven for 4 to 7 minutes or until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Slide the pitta bread onto the bottom rack of the oven to toast. Remove the pitta and shakshuka from the oven. To serve, scoop eggs and sauce onto plates and top with parsley, mint leaves and feta cheese. Serve with sliced avocado and toasted pitta triangles.