Mantén el ritmo con las mallas Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Usan un diseño elástico que te ayuda a correr sin restricciones.Los numerosos bolsillos te permiten llevar tus imprescindibles durante kilómetros.Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
5 Estrellas
d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 ene 2022
THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!
B O. - 09 dic 2021
The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.
DGER - 10 feb 2021
Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.