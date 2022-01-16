Ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Mallas de running para hombre

      $1,249

      Mantén el ritmo con las mallas Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Usan un diseño elástico que te ayuda a correr sin restricciones.Los numerosos bolsillos te permiten llevar tus imprescindibles durante kilómetros.Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro
      • Estilo: CZ8830-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1.91 m
      • La persona alta y de talla grande de la fotografía usa talla 2XL y mide 1.96 m
      • Corte ajustado que se adapta al cuerpo

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (4)

      5 Estrellas

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 ene 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Really comfortable if you like fit tights

        B O. - 09 dic 2021

        The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.

      • Perfect fit for me - size small - 5 8 and 135

        DGER - 10 feb 2021

        Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.