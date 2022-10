$200.00

Push your game past sunset in this twilight take on the AJ4. Rich suede in Canyon Purple sets the mood while the speckled midsole and eyestays (a common motif on retro ACG styles) evoke long street ball sessions as day turns to night. Meanwhile, an energetic blast of Safety Orange pairs with covert hits of Alligator green for a utilitarian edge. Whether you're putting up shots at dusk or dawn, this design from '89 is the perfect on- and off-court flex.

SKU: AQ9129-500