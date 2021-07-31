$110.00

The postponement of skateboarding's debut on the summer stage might have put some dreams on pause but it brought others to fruition. Parra's original idea to have a Nike SB Dunk Low Pro to coordinate with the Federation Kits he was developing for the moment became a reality due to the added time and a new opportunity to evolve his design aesthetic using his signature tones and styles.

Furthering his landscape abstraction and signature colors, Parra chose the crispy white classic Dunk Low as the foundation of an entirely new piece, weaving wavy geometrics and swirling color into expressive accents. Balanced by clean pops of white, a stand-alone black Swoosh, and full coverage illustrated insoles, the Nike SB Parra Dunk Low Pro embodies active imagination.

