SB AF-2 LOW

SUPREME

$98.00

Calling on the 1987 Air Force II, Supreme brings back yet another classic basketball silhouette that has been adopted by skaters over the years. The low-cut Air Force II features added Supreme branding on the tongue, sockliner and upper eyelets to go along with their “World Famous” phrase on the heel. One of four colorways, this iteration arrives in a blend of orange and white tones.