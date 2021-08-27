$170.00

Chitose Abe of sacai and Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment have collaborated several times both with each other and Nike in the past—and for this effort, they revisit the LDWaffle, itself a fusion of two iconic silhouettes, the Waffle Daybreak and LDV.

This edition mixes signature features from both brands, such as double tongues, shoelaces and Swooshes blending with logo hits from all three outfits. For the upper, Fujiwara chose a specific shade of navy—Blackened Blue in this case—in mesh and premium suede to create a look that's equal parts bold and understated. With such masterful precision in design and intent, this stylistic hybrid is a modern classic.

SKU: DH2684-400