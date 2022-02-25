$180.00

Ready for the street. Ready for the red carpet. Ready for the dance floor. From the mind of G-Dragon, the Kwondo1 is here to unlock new potential in our favorite spaces. How? By tapping into our freedom to flow with boundless creativity, boldness, and self-expression. The Kwondo1 — its name a mashup of “Kwon” and “Just Do It,” connecting to the traditional Korean martial art of Tae-Kwon-do — represents a fresh DIY blank canvas for anyone who dares to step into the all-new sneaker.

The Kwondo1 itself is a mashup of styles as well, but with G-Dragon’s chameleonic vision, it’s more of a melting pot of sports performance and formal footwear. To craft the Kwondo1, G-Dragon went through Nike’s DNA Archives, digging deep to find inspiration along his unique style spectrum. Its premium leather upper with Brogue dress shoe detailing and stitching leans into more traditional bowling and golf footwear, and its stacked midsole gives a luxury touch. The silhouette, however, stems from the Pegasus 83’s comfortable tooling, the Janoski’s classic shape and stance, and the timeless tongue from ‘90s soccer cleats.

An innovator in expression, G-Dragon’s fluidity in taste and open mind for collaboration takes the Kwondo1 to places we’ve never seen or felt before.

SKU: DH2482-100