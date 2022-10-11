'Califia' Apparel Collection
Jordan x Aleali May
Aleali May didn’t rise to the top of the game by accident. No matter where her diverse talents take center stage, the LA native has stayed true to her roots—and the results speak for themselves. Now, the world-renowned stylist and model has teamed up with Jordan to craft a capsule of pieces inspired by experiences with her high school drill team, where Aleali gained confidence and learned the importance of self expression, community and leadership.