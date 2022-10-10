Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market team up once again for an imaginative and offbeat exploration at the fringes of sport and culture. Always finding inspiration in the obscure, CPFM delivers bold graphics and unexpected embellishments in this unique collection of extraordinary design. This eye-catching apparel collaboration comes perfectly suited to stand out in even the rowdiest of crowds.



The Nike x CPFM apparel collection will be available 10.28 at 10:00am PT.