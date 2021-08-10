$120.00

Chitose Abe approaches collaborations with a distinct clarity, looking to forge a genuine connection that allows for something new and unexpected. Her method is a dichotomy in and of itself, mixing time-tested stability with explorational risk. Abe's aim is to honor the familiar while ushering in the new.

At the direction of Abe and her sacai label, this design reimagines the Blazer by chopping the classic silhouette. The collaboration features a leather upper with exposed foam liners, as well as sacai's signature stacked tongues and double lacing. A neutral base contrasts with bold accents inspired by original Blazer colorways.

SKU: DD1877-200