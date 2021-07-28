One year after missing the playoffs for

the first time in ten years, the weight of the Lakers franchise sat on the sole shoulders of Kobe. In Game 4 of the 2006 playoffs against the Suns, Kobe sent the game to overtime with a last-second layup, yet he and the Lakers then found themselves down again now by one with 6.1 seconds remaining. Driving to the right and elevating over two defenders, Kobe nailed the game-winner as time expired. While his performance symbolized that he was the biggest star in the city of stars, he now owned the town in what became a legacy of more unforgettable performances as the face of the Lakers.