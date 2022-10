AIR VAPORMAX PLUS

BETRUE

$190.00

The Air VaporMax Plus 'BE TRUE' rallies two Nike icons—the Air Max Plus and Air VaporMax—to the LGBTQ cause and the celebration of Pride. It sports the most prominent symbols of Pride from top to bottom, including an outsole inspired by the rainbow flag, pink and lavender colors, and the triangle emblem. BETRUE messaging stands out proudly on the sockliner.