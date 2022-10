AIR MORE UPTEMPO

FLAX

$185.00

Inspired by the high-flying basketball of the '80s and '90s, the Air More Uptempo '96 pays homage to the decades when basketball became a global force. It features the same three Air Sole units, the most ever in one shoe at the time, as well as the legendary AIR letters wrapping the entire sneaker. In the latest colorway, a premium construction and shades of light brown soften up the look.