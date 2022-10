In 1992, the Air Max 1 Retro became one of Nike’s first retro/casual hybrids. Combining a leather Air Max 1 OG upper with the updated technology of Air Max 90 tooling, the shoe positioned itself solidly as a casual style delivering the latest in comfort. While only a few thousand pairs were released over a brief manufacturing life cycle, the premium leather Air Max 90/1 in white gives fans the opportunity to experience this sneaker mash-up in all its hybrid glory.