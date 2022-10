$170.00

Say "I do" to the Air Max 1 x Kasina. Bringing a matrimonial touch to the shoe that revealed Air to the world, this storied collab honors culture and heritage. Inspired by the Won-Ang (Mandarin ducks) that symbolize unity and love, the upper features an embroidered Won-Ang and a graphic of two ducks coming together underneath the translucent outsole. Rich pony hair texture and soft suede gratify the need to indulge, making every day a special occasion, while exclusive details—including Won-Ang keychain and wooden dubrae—let you know it's your day to shine.

SKU: DQ8475-001