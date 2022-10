AIR MAX 1/97 SW TD

COLLECTOR'S DREAM

$100.00

As one of the world's foremost collectors of vintage shoes and apparel, Sean Wotherspoon created the Air Max 1/97 SW for 2017's Vote Forward competition—and won. The voter-approved design channels his passion for '80s culture while drawing influence from vintage corduroy caps, his native Virginia and LA, and his two favorite sneakers: the Air Max 1 and the Air Max 97. Originally introduced as a surprise gift for Sean’s son Nash, the Air Max 1/97 SW now arrives in TD sizing.