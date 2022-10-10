  • Help
Nike SNKRS Web
Nike SNKRS Web

Air Jordan VI

Travis Scott
$250.00

Big Kids' Air Jordan VI

Travis Scott
$160.00

Little Kids' Air Jordan VI

Travis Scott
$80.00

Toddler Air Jordan VI

Travis Scott
$60.00

In collaboration with Travis Scott, Jordan Brand invites you to represent an artistic legend in the making alongside basketball’s most legendary player. Decades after MJ’s abilities and fiery play pushed his sport’s boundaries to new, never-before-seen heights, Scott’s imaginative output has moved music and streetwear culture forward with innovation and passion.

The collection itself features wears influenced by Jordan Brand’s heritage of greatness and Scott’s own unique sense of creative expression. A stylized graphic of signature Cactus Jack branding is superimposed over MJ’s likeness on one standout t-shirt. Highlighted by embroidered cactus detailing, two pairs of cargo pants are made from a light, durable cotton ripstop, and are loaded with pockets for a practical, highly technical look. Also receiving a touch of premium embroidered graphics, the collection’s pullover, shorts, and top are made from washed stretch-knit fabrics that feel like suede to the touch. A stylistic mixture of purposeful simplicity, utility, and comfort underlines another special collaboration between Jordan and Jack.

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Washed Suede Hoody
$150.00

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Washed Suede Hoody
$150.00

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Travis Scott Tee
$45.00

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Cargo Pant
$150.00

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Cargo Pant
$150.00

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

Washed Suede Short
$100.00

Heritage

Air Jordan VI

Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.

