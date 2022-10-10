$250.00

When the lights go out, that’s when Travis Scott comes alive. In his latest collaboration with Jordan Brand, music's preeminent rager taps the Air Jordan VI for a look that shines brightest when it’s pitch black. On top of a glow-in-the-dark sole, a perforated reflective underlay beneath the olive suede upper shimmers and steals the spotlight with a camera’s flash. But there’s one thing a camera’s shutter can’t capture: Whatever you stash inside the small utilitarian pouch placed on the ankle.

Completing this special edition AJ VI, the Houston native and record label founder leaves his signature with “Cactus Jack” branding on the lace lock and right heel. Infrared accents along with iconic Nike Air branding on the left heel nod to the original AJ VI colorway, importing a classic feel to Scott’s newest Jordan Brand design.