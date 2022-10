In 1988, MJ earned his first league MVP honors. That same year, the Air Jordan III turned in its MVP colorway in the unforgettable combination of Black & Cement Grey. The latest Air Jordan XXXII takes its inspiration from that chart-topping design. It sports black, white and red on the upper and includes the must-have elephant print on the heel piece. An "M.V.P" tag on the inside tongue throws a salute to '88 – a glorious year for both the man and the brand.