AIR JORDAN XIII
OG
$190.00
HERITAGE
AIR JORDAN XIII
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.
Sizes Available: 8-13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18
White/Team Red/Black 414571-122
Additional sizes available on Nike.com:
Big Kid 3.5Y - 7Y (414574-122) $140
Little Kid 11C - 3Y (414575-122) $80
Toddler 2C - 10C (414581-122) $60
Infant Gift Pack 1C - 2C (552664-122) $50
White/Team Red/Black 414571-122
Additional sizes available on Nike.com:
Big Kid 3.5Y - 7Y (414574-122) $140
Little Kid 11C - 3Y (414575-122) $80
Toddler 2C - 10C (414581-122) $60
Infant Gift Pack 1C - 2C (552664-122) $50