The Air Jordan XI was the first to bring the high gloss of patent leather to the court. Although that innovation made the shoe an instant classic, future colorways proved that it could thrive even without the tuxedo vibes. The latest women’s model is a case in point. Inspired by the little black dress, it features a suede upper finished with premium stingray leather and metallic gold, perfect for her. Jasmine Jordan, the original Heiress, along with other selected Heiresses provided early access to a limited quantity of shoes via their Instagram stories.