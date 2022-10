The court had never seen anything like the Air Jordan I when it debuted in 1985. Constructed from the best materials of the era, its design carried it from cutting edge to classic as the Air Jordan line gained altitude. Now, with over thirty years of colors and materials behind it, the original anti-gravity machines take another step forward with a complete Flyknit reconstruction. The flexible, lightweight update includes pigskin-leather accents and stays true to its DNA with Nike Air cushioning, a high-cut collar and OG royal and black blocking.