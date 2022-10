Cutting-edge Japanese label, FACETASM, steps boldly into the light rocking their stylishly retro take on the Air Jordan I. Designer Hiromichi Ochiai continues to solidify his cult status with this collaboration on the OG. Dressed in celestial teal overlays set off with dark obsidian accents on the tongue and swoosh, the look gets the FACETASM treatment with their signature crinkled texture throughout the upper. Add an exaggerated heel tab and the Jumpman logo on the midsole, then watch all the heads turn.