Twenty years after its debut, the trailblazing Air Humara returns. It was the first to put fabric around the midsole, and it was a statement on the wooded paths. Today, this black, yellow and grey rendition reflects the colors of asphalt, lane lines and cement sidewalks. Nike Zoom Air in the forefoot and classic Air in the heel lighten up the ride, while the rubberized toe tip resists abrasions. Updated from the purely rugged trail shoe to a street-worthy style, the new Air Humara is up for anything.