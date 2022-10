In the mid-90s, Penny Hardaway wore the Air Foamposite One to do borderline-supernatural things on the court. Fitting, because this newest colorway in glossy legion green and black looks straight off an alien starship. Then again, this basketball classic has always looked like it was gifted from another world with its aerodynamic design and rippling aesthetic. The question is: Will the future ever catch up with the Air Foamposite One? Not looking good.