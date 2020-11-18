In the city, in the woods, it's good to keep your dogs protected. Rocks poke, rain soaks, a lot can happen in the outdoors — you need bodyguards for your feet. Which is why this Mountain Fly has been designed and engineered to protect your feet from pretty much anything.

A GORE-TEX membrane in the upper adds breathability while also providing industry-best waterproofing. Where there's no GORE-TEX material, durable hard rubber keeps everything else at bay. That same hard rubber wraps up around your big toe for over-the-top protection and uses thick, chevron lugs on a sticky outsole for maximum grip and propulsion. A flexible ankle-cuff keeps out unwanted debris, while reflective elements on the heel and lace cover help with visibility at night. The secret sauce sits in the cushy React midsole, where a carbon-fiber plate taken from the cutting edge Vaporfly 4% runs the length of the shoe to add stiffness for endurance while protecting from hard, uneven surfaces. To top it off, this ­­­­­Khaki colorway adds a few style points to all that function.

SKU: CT2904-200