The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the ’82 hardwood icon into an everyday style for kiddos with an all-white or all-black look. The durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.
4.7 Stars
Stephanie F. - Jan 25, 2022
Favorite shoes for my daughter the shipment was fast also
Antonio H. - Jan 05, 2022
My daughter loves her AF1
B L. - Dec 25, 2021
I got these for my little niece. Best gift you can give someone. Subtle yet so bold!