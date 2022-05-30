With its sleek, sporty design, the Nike Air Max AP lets you bridge past and present in first-class comfort. Flashes of heritage detailing nod to the Air Max 97 while the streamlined upper and softer midsole give it a modern edge. The low-profile design with plush padded collar, airy mesh and comfort sockliner begs to be worn with any outfit.
4.1 Stars
May 30, 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
May 19, 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
Apr 22, 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.