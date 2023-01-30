How to Style a Nike Oversized T-shirt

How to Style Your Nike Oversized T-shirt
Styling Tips
Follow these tips to have confidence in your ensemble.
Casual, carefree, cool—any one of those words could embody the feel of an oversized T-shirt.
A top that's a few sizes too big could be the same piece you wore to bed, or it could be a laid-back foil to a short hem and compression shorts. For the gym, it's an obvious opposite to tight biker shorts, and for dressier occasions, you may want to break out a miniskirt or a pair of high-waisted jeans.
(Related: 5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top)
When deciding how to style an oversize T-shirt, whether plus-size, tall or petite, the key is to lean into the shirt's oversized design of being comfortable—and letting that lend a laid-back attitude to the ensemble. Perhaps, the most important styling note, though, is to know where other pieces of your outfit will fall.
Pairing an oversized tee with shorts is a classic combination, but you don't want bottoms so short that the tee completely engulfs them. Similarly, if layering a jacket over the top, you may want to choose a style that completely covers the tee, so you're not left with a few inches of material popping out when you go to zip up your coat.
Below, find five easy to recreate outfit ideas for showing off your favourite oversized tee.
How to Style an Oversized T-shirt
Outfit 1: Oversized Tee + Flared Leggings + Classic Sneakers
Casual meets cool with this easy day-off combination. An oversize T-shirt in an eye-catching colour is an effortless pairing with sleek flared leggings. The leggings' fitted silhouette will balance out the loose tee, while the flared ankle adds a touch of trendiness. To keep the look simple, yet pulled together, go for a classic sneaker silhouette like the Daybreak. The waffle outsole is a vintage-inspired detail that makes the outfit fitting for a casual afternoon trip to the park or working from a favourite local café (latte at the ready, of course).
Outfit 2: Oversized Tie-Dye Tee + Tennis Skirt + Air Max
What do you pair with an oversized tie-dye T-shirt? A tennis skirt may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but the combination is a Los Angeles-worthy mix of hippie and preppy. After all, mastering how to style an oversized T-shirt is all about finding pieces that complement each other without feeling too contrived.
The relaxed vibe of this tee is a foil to a classic, sporty skirt. Think of this as an unexpected combination for a friendly meet-up or an afternoon spent shopping. The addition of a pair of funky, futuristic shoes adds intentional contrast and is a final look-at-me touch.
Outfit 3: Oversized Tee + Tempo Shorts + Dunks
Sometimes the best outfits are ones that are the easiest to throw together. You might already own a pair of Tempo shorts to wear around the house or to the gym. Give them a new twist by styling with an oversized T-shirt that has a '90s feel, like this one celebrating an iconic pair of sneakers. The look wouldn't be complete without sliding on a pair of Dunks to finish things off.
Outfit 4: Oversized T-Shirt + Jeans + Air Force 1s
How to style an oversized T-shirt with jeans is a simple lesson in sticking to what works. A loose-fit cropped tee looks cool when styled with relaxed high-rise denim and a pair of forever iconic Air Force 1s. The resulting outfit is one that is worthy of being an everyday go-to. Throw on a leather jacket, and the look is fitting for drinks out with your friends or lover. Alternatively, swap for a blazer and have a simple outfit for the office.
Outfit 5: Oversized T-Shirt + Biker Shorts + Pegasus
On days when you need an extra boost before heading for the gym, a fresh workout look can make all the difference. An oversized T-shirt is a piece that can endure everything from a run to an indoor cycling class or a hot yoga session. A pair of biker shorts—in either classic black or a bright pop of colour—are a comfy yet trendy choice.
Lastly, go for daring and try a bold pair of athletic sneakers that serve as a reminder that moving your body is a celebratory activity. You're an athlete, but it's also about having fun, right?
Words by Aemilia Madden