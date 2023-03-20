Skip to main content
      1. Shoes
        2. /
      2. Air Force 1

      Women's Nike Air Force 1

      Lifestyle
      Women
      Black
      Blue
      White
      Nike By You
      NikeLab
      Air Force 1
      Boots
      Low Top
      Mid Top
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Unlocked By You
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Unlocked By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Force 1 Low Unlocked By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      ₪629.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      ₪549.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      ₪549.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Women's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 Women's Boot
      Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0
      Women's Boot
      ₪599.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      ₪529.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Premium
      Nike Air Force 1 Premium Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Premium
      Women's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Nike AF-1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Nike AF-1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Lover XX
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You Women's Custom Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid By You
      Women's Custom Shoes
      ₪599.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High Original
      Nike Air Force 1 High Original Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High Original
      Women's Shoes
      ₪529.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High Unlocked By You
      Nike Air Force 1 High Unlocked By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Force 1 High Unlocked By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      ₪769.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
      Nike Air Force 1 Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Force 1 Low By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      ₪599.90
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
      Women's Shoes
      ₪549.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High
      Nike Air Force 1 High Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High
      Women's Shoes
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Women's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      ₪559.90
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid Women's Shoe
      Just In
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Mid
      Women's Shoe
      ₪499.90
      Nike Air Force 1 High By You
      Nike Air Force 1 High By You Women's Custom Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Air Force 1 High By You
      Women's Custom Shoes
      ₪629.90
      Women's Air Force 1: unrivalled comfort, game-changing style

      Designed by Bruce Kilgore in 1982, the women's Air Force 1 has become a style icon, thanks to its vintage feel and minimal silhouette. Created as a performance basketball shoe, the Air Force 1 was the first to offer air cushioning in the heel, revolutionising the trainer game.

      Innovative features mean Nike women's Air Force 1 trainers help you reach your goals. The super-soft foam midsole provides springy cushioning for bounce and all-day comfort. Plus, stitched overlays add extra support and durability where you need it. What's more, the grooved outsole delivers flexibility and ensures a lightweight feel, so you can step, run and jump with nothing holding you back.

      Since their relaunch in 1986, Nike Air Force 1 women's trainers have stayed at the cutting edge of footwear innovation. Redesigns mean fresh looks with retro b-ball twists. The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel features an exaggerated outsole and midsole, plus the new cube logo for a bold, edgy feel. With double the Swoosh, the layered design of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow is a striking re-imagining of the legendary Air Force 1 trainer.