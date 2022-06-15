The Best Foods to Eat Before Exercise, According to a Registered Dietitian

Showing up to a workout hungry is rarely a good idea. The fatigue, cramping and irritable mood that can come from a lack of fuel can turn a workout from fun and productive to frustrating. When it comes to choosing the right pre-workout snack, it's key to identify a few important details.

The best foods to fuel with—as well as the timing of meals and other snacks—will depend on the type of workout and your desired goal. For instance, the energy (calorie) requirement for someone doing one hour of power walking versus someone doing one hour of trail running will look quite different. Trail running burns more energy than power walking, so you'll want to select a snack (or meal) that's a bit more caloric and nutrient-dense so you can sustain energy—and crush that workout.

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Other factors that go into picking out the right pre-workout snack include age, sex, current eating patterns and your current level of physical activity. In fact, some people may not need a snack before a workout, whereas others may need to eat a mini-meal. Remember, nutrition is incredibly individualised, and figuring out what the right fuel is for you may take some time.

Whether you are working out first thing in the morning, mid-afternoon or in the evening, your chances of optimising your workout will increase if you are properly fuelled. Researchers have been working to determine if fasted workouts are just as good (or better) than fuelled workouts. A 2020 review published in the Journal of Sports Medicine suggests that fasting prior to a high-intensity training session should be avoided. Completing a 60-minute workout (or less) in a fasted state may be fine for some people, but if your workout is going to be longer than 60 minutes or high intensity, fasting could cause fatigue and hinder your athletic performance.