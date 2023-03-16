Skip to main content
    |

    Popular Search Terms

    Top Suggestions

        1. Basketball
          2. /
        2. Clothing
          3. /
        3. Tops & T-Shirts
          4. /
        4. Kits & Jerseys

        Basketball Jerseys

        Graphic T-ShirtsKits & Jerseys
        Gender 
        (0)
        Men
        Women
        Kids 
        (0)
        Boys
        Kids Age 
        (0)
        Shop By Price 
        (0)
        Countries 
        (0)
        Kit Type 
        (0)
        Colour 
        (0)
        Sports 
        (1)
        Basketball
        NBA 
        (0)
        Athletes 
        (0)
        Jersey Grade 
        (0)
        Technology 
        (0)
        Fit 
        (0)
        Sleeve Length 
        (0)
        Benefits 
        (0)
        Material 
        (0)
        Brand 
        (0)
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €109.99
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €109.99
        Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
        Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
        Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition
        Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
        €69.99
        Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
        Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Nike Gift Card
        Nike Gift Card null
        Promo Exclusion
        Nike Gift Card
        Kevin Durant Nets
        Kevin Durant Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Kevin Durant Nets
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition 2022/23
        Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition 2022/23
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        LeBron James Lakers
        LeBron James Lakers Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        LeBron James Lakers
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
        New Orleans Pelicans Statement Edition
        New Orleans Pelicans Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        New Orleans Pelicans Statement Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €94.99
        Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
        Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
        Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
        Boston Celtics Statement Edition
        Boston Celtics Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Boston Celtics Statement Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Jimmy Butler Miami Heat City Edition
        Jimmy Butler Miami Heat City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Jimmy Butler Miami Heat City Edition
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
        Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies City Edition
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition 2022/23
        Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Milwaukee Bucks Association Edition 2022/23
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Trae Young Atlanta Hawks City Edition
        Trae Young Atlanta Hawks City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Trae Young Atlanta Hawks City Edition
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Los Angeles Lakers
        Los Angeles Lakers Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Los Angeles Lakers
        Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €84.99
        Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
        Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23
        Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Milwaukee Bucks
        Milwaukee Bucks Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Milwaukee Bucks
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23
        Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
        Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
        Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99
        Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition 2022/23
        Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        Sustainable Materials
        Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition 2022/23
        Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
        €99.99

        Basketball jerseys: engineered for ambition

        Rep your team colours and show your support in a Nike basketball jersey. Get the look of the greatest athletes with authentic colours and designs. Premium trim details, like team jock tags and heat-applied graphics, nod to each team's rich history and heritage – and add some spark to your on-court look. But appearance isn't everything. Wearing a Nike basketball jersey will help you deliver in key moments, with clever performance-based designs. Our basketball kits give you freedom of movement, and keep you cool and comfortable, as you dribble, pass and shoot.

        Stay cool and focussed

        Keep your cool when the game hots up, with a basketball jersey featuring Nike Dri-FIT Technology. This specially designed fabric takes sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates fast. You're left feeling fresh, dry, and ready for anything. Nike basketball vests are also made with double-knit fabric, which lets warm air out and cool air in – so you can keep your mind on the game. Plus, the super-breathable material feels smooth and soft against the skin, so you'll stay comfortable – whether you're performing quick cuts on the court, or cheering in the arena.

        Choose a basketball jersey made for movement

        As a basketball player, you know a thing or two about being quick. That's why a basketball vest that helps you move freely and easily is crucial. Nike basketball jerseys are made from lightweight, airy fabric that leaves you feeling sharp, on the ball, and ready to go in any direction. Our jerseys with side splits are built for ultimate movement. These splits allow the fabric to move as you do, while dropped hems provide extra coverage as you reach. Plus, the neckline and armhole binding mean your basketball vest has the durability to withstand rapid movements, game after game.

        Find your courtside style

        For maximum comfort, choose a straight-hemmed basketball jersey. The easy, relaxed fit means you're free to move – whether you're shooting hoops, training with the team, or chilling with friends. Our loose-fitting basketball jerseys look good from all angles, so you'll feel confident as you smash the competition. Go for Nike basketball jerseys with a dropped hem at the back for a modern feel. Plus, jerseys with a ribbed neckline and armholes guarantee you'll stand out from the crowd. Love basketball from the '90s? Look for vests and patterns that use retro graphics from the golden era of basketball. Drawing on key Nike moments and designs from the past, styles have been reimagined and updated for a contemporary courtside look.

        Fight for the future of basketball

        We're dedicated to protecting the future of the place we live and play. That's why our basketball kits and jerseys are made from 100% recycled polyester fibres that start life as plastic bottles. These are shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and used to create high-quality yarn. We're proud that our jerseys, made from recycled polyester, produce up to 30% lower emissions than virgin polyester. This means you get high-performance basketball gear while having less impact on the environment.