Ugrás a fő tartalomra
|

Népszerű keresőkifejezések

Kiemelt javaslatok

      1. Ruházat
        2. /
      2. Nadrágok És Alsórészek
        3. /
      3. Testhezálló Nadrágok És Leggingsek

      Tights & Leggings With Pockets

      Testhezálló Nadrágok És Leggingsek
      Nem 
      (0)
      Női
      Gyerek 
      (0)
      Vásárolj promóció szerint 
      (0)
      Akciós 
      (0)
      Vásárlás ár alapján 
      (0)
      Méret 
      (0)
      Szín 
      (0)
      Sportok 
      (0)
      Márka 
      (0)
      Technológia 
      (0)
      További méretek 
      (0)
      Szabás 
      (0)
      Hossz 
      (0)
      Derékrész szabása 
      (0)
      Anyag 
      (0)
      Jellemzők 
      (1)
      Zsebek
      A termék előnyei 
      (0)
      Ikon 
      (0)
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Középmagas derekú, zsebes női futóleggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Epic Fast
      Középmagas derekú, zsebes női futóleggings
      54,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, teljes hosszúságú, magas derekú női leggings zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, teljes hosszúságú, magas derekú női leggings zsebekkel
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, középmagas derekú, teljes hosszúságú női leggings zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, középmagas derekú, teljes hosszúságú női leggings zsebekkel
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, közepes szabású, 7/8-os női leggings zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, közepes szabású, 7/8-os női leggings zsebekkel
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Középmagas derekú, rövidített női futóleggings
      Nike Fast
      Középmagas derekú, rövidített női futóleggings
      49,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, középmagas derekú, 20 cm-es női biciklis rövidnadrág zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, középmagas derekú, 20 cm-es női biciklis rövidnadrág zsebekkel
      64,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, 7/8-os, magas derekú női leggings zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, 7/8-os, magas derekú női leggings zsebekkel
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run 7/8-os, középmagas szabású, mintás női futóleggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Swoosh Run
      7/8-os, középmagas szabású, mintás női futóleggings
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Középmagas derekú női leggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike One Luxe
      Középmagas derekú női leggings
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Középmagas derekú női leggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike One Luxe
      Középmagas derekú női leggings
      74,99 EUR
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast 18 cm-es, középmagas derekú női futórövidnadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Fast
      18 cm-es, középmagas derekú női futórövidnadrág
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Középmagas derekú, rövidített női futóleggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Fast
      Középmagas derekú, rövidített női futóleggings
      49,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy 7/8-os, magas derekú, enyhe tartást adó női leggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      7/8-os, magas derekú, enyhe tartást adó női leggings
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Középmagas derekú, zsebes női futóleggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Epic Fast
      Középmagas derekú, zsebes női futóleggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, 3/4-es női leggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, 3/4-es női leggings
      94,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, teljes hosszúságú női leggings
      Legnépszerűbb termék
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, teljes hosszúságú női leggings
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, középmagas derekú, 7/8-os női leggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, középmagas derekú, 7/8-os női leggings
      99,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, 20,5 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, 20,5 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      64,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, rövidített női leggings
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, magas derekú, rövidített női leggings
      94,99 EUR
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúknak)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúknak)
      24,99 EUR
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT 3/4-es, testhezálló nadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      3/4-es, testhezálló nadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)
      29,99 EUR
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Erős tartást adó, magas derekú, 20 cm-es női biciklis rövidnadrág zsebekkel
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Go
      Erős tartást adó, magas derekú, 20 cm-es női biciklis rövidnadrág zsebekkel
      64,99 EUR
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Enyhe tartást adó, középmagas derekú, 20,5 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      Fenntartható anyagok
      Nike Zenvy
      Enyhe tartást adó, középmagas derekú, 20,5 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
      64,99 EUR
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Testhezálló nadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Testhezálló nadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (fiúk)
      34,99 EUR

      Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

      Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

      Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

      All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.