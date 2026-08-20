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Tights & Leggings With Pockets

(29)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Magas derekú, elülső varrás nélküli, 7/8-os női leggings
+1
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Universa
Magas derekú, elülső varrás nélküli, 7/8-os női leggings
109,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Nike Universa magas derekú, 13 cm-es, elülső varrás nélküli női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Universa
Nike Universa magas derekú, 13 cm-es, elülső varrás nélküli női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
69,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift 7/8-os, magas derekú, zsebes női futóleggings
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Swift
7/8-os, magas derekú, zsebes női futóleggings
89,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Magas derekú, 10 cm-es, testhezálló, zsebes női futórövidnadrág
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Swift
Magas derekú, 10 cm-es, testhezálló, zsebes női futórövidnadrág
64,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Magas derekú, elülső varrás nélküli, teljes hosszúságú női leggings
+1
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike Zenvy
Magas derekú, elülső varrás nélküli, teljes hosszúságú női leggings
99,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Magas derekú, női kaprileggings
Nike Zenvy
Magas derekú, női kaprileggings
89,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Magas derekú, 20 cm-es, elülső varrás nélküli női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Universa
Magas derekú, 20 cm-es, elülső varrás nélküli női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
30% kedvezmény
Nike One varratok nélküli elülső résszel
Nike One varratok nélküli elülső résszel Hosszú, magas derekú női leggings
+1
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike One varratok nélküli elülső résszel
Hosszú, magas derekú női leggings
49,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT 13 cm-es kerékpáros rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike One
Dri-FIT 13 cm-es kerékpáros rövidnadrág nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
27,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Magas derekú, 13 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
Nike Zenvy
Magas derekú, 13 cm-es női kerékpáros rövidnadrág
59,99 €
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Dri-FIT zsebes női teniszrövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
NikeCourt
Dri-FIT zsebes női teniszrövidnadrág
44,99 €
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch 66 cm-es női leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
66 cm-es női leggings
119,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo 10 cm-es, magas derekú, testhezálló női futórövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Tempo
10 cm-es, magas derekú, testhezálló női futórövidnadrág
37,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT magas derekú, 15 cm-es női rövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT magas derekú, 15 cm-es női rövidnadrág
49,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT magas derekú női leggings
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Jordan Sport
Dri-FIT magas derekú női leggings
59,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Magas derekú leggings lányoknak
Nike Mavn
Magas derekú leggings lányoknak
74,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Magas derekú, elülső varrás nélküli, 7/8-os női leggings
+3
Nike Zenvy
Magas derekú, elülső varrás nélküli, 7/8-os női leggings
99,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Magas derekú, Dri-FIT leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike One
Magas derekú, Dri-FIT leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
32,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Magas derekú, kiszélesedő szárú női leggings elülső varrás nélkül
Nike Zenvy
Magas derekú, kiszélesedő szárú női leggings elülső varrás nélkül
109,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Dri-FIT 10 cm-es, magas derekú női terepfutó-rövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike ACG
Dri-FIT 10 cm-es, magas derekú női terepfutó-rövidnadrág
69,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Dri-FIT ADV félhosszú, testhezálló futónadrág férfiaknak
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike AeroSwift
Dri-FIT ADV félhosszú, testhezálló futónadrág férfiaknak
84,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT kiszélesedő szárú leggings lányoknak
Legnépszerűbb termék
Nike One
Dri-FIT kiszélesedő szárú leggings lányoknak
34,99 €
ACG Lava Loops
ACG Lava Loops Dri-FIT ADV félhosszú, testhezálló terepfutónadrág férfiaknak
Újrahasznosított anyagok
ACG Lava Loops
Dri-FIT ADV félhosszú, testhezálló terepfutónadrág férfiaknak
84,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Dri-FIT testhezálló férfi futónadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Miler
Dri-FIT testhezálló férfi futónadrág
69,99 €
Nike Lunar Ray
Nike Lunar Ray Dri-FIT ADV testhezálló férfi futónadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Lunar Ray
Dri-FIT ADV testhezálló férfi futónadrág
109,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Széles szárú Dri-FIT leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike One
Széles szárú Dri-FIT leggings nagyobb gyerekeknek (lányoknak)
44,99 €
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray”
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray” Dri-FIT ADV testhezálló férfi terepfutónadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike ACG „Lunar Ray”
Dri-FIT ADV testhezálló férfi terepfutónadrág
109,99 €
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Testhezálló férfinadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pro Warm
Testhezálló férfinadrág
20% kedvezmény
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT testhezálló férfi fitnesznadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT testhezálló férfi fitnesznadrág
30% kedvezmény

Tights and leggings with pockets: move with freedom

Nike tights and leggings with pockets blend sportswear innovation and practical design. You need total freedom to push through your walls and our gym leggings with pockets deliver just that. They fit like a second skin and stretch in all directions, so you can deal with whatever your training throws at you.

Whether you're running a marathon or doing sprints, our workout leggings with pockets give you the support you need. These high-tech sports leggings compress your muscles to increase blood flow and reduce fatigue, so you can train harder, smarter and for longer. Our sports leggings with pockets let you keep all your essentials safely stored too, so you can stay focused on what matters.

All our designs are made with your performance in mind, and our world-class Dri-FIT leggings cleverly wick moisture away from the skin so you stay dry as you work up a sweat. Go for styles made with Nike Infinalon fabric for an extra layer of support, and high-waisted running tights for an ultra-flattering fit. Or, choose womens' sports leggings with pockets and punched mesh to increase airflow and help you smash your goals in total comfort.

What is the back pocket in leggings for?

The back pocket in leggings is a place to store your essentials, such as your keys or bank card, while you work out. Drop-in pockets are ideal for stuff you may want in a hurry, like your phone. Meanwhile, some leggings have zip-closed pockets that keep valuables secure. In our leggings, you'll find pockets in easy-access areas, including on the front of the leg or the back of the waistband.