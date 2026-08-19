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Nike Black Friday Kosárlabda 2026

Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua” Kosárlabdacipő
Giannis Freak 7 „Light Aqua”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
KD18 „International Blue”
KD18 „International Blue” Kosárlabdacipő
Elfogyott
KD18 „International Blue”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Sabrina 3 „Three”
Sabrina 3 „Three” Kosárlabdacipő
Sabrina 3 „Three”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Kosárlabdacipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Kosárlabdacipő nagyobb gyerekeknek
30% kedvezmény
A'One „Stone Mauve”
A'One „Stone Mauve” A'ja Wilson kosárlabdacipő
A'One „Stone Mauve”
A'ja Wilson kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th”
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th” Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „WNBA 30th”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Dominate 8P
Nike Dominate 8P Kosárlabda
Nike Dominate 8P
Kosárlabda
28% kedvezmény
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance ujjatlan férfi felső
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Kobe
Men's Performance ujjatlan férfi felső
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 20,5 cm-es női rövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Pro 365
20,5 cm-es női rövidnadrág
29% kedvezmény
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Jordan '85 NBA Statement férfipóló
Boston Celtics Courtside
Jordan '85 NBA Statement férfipóló
30% kedvezmény
LeBron XXIII „Old Glory”
LeBron XXIII „Old Glory” Kosárlabdacipő
LeBron XXIII „Old Glory”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole”
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole” Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Jordan Poole”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Nike NBA-s férfipóló
Chicago Bulls Essential
Nike NBA-s férfipóló
30% kedvezmény
NBA Essential
NBA Essential Nike NBA-s férfipóló
NBA Essential
Nike NBA-s férfipóló
30% kedvezmény
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham”
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham” Kosárlabdacipő
Nike G.T. Cut 4 „Rob Dillingham”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT férfi 13 cm-es, hálós kosárlabdás rövidnadrág
Újrahasznosított anyagok
Nike Standard Issue
Dri-FIT férfi 13 cm-es, hálós kosárlabdás rövidnadrág
30% kedvezmény
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Jordan '85 NBA Statement férfipóló
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Jordan '85 NBA Statement férfipóló
30% kedvezmény
LeBron „Dreams and Nightmares”
LeBron „Dreams and Nightmares” Nike férfi kosárlabdás póló
LeBron „Dreams and Nightmares”
Nike férfi kosárlabdás póló
30% kedvezmény
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Nike NBA-s férfipóló
Los Angeles Lakers
Nike NBA-s férfipóló
30% kedvezmény
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Memphis Grizzlies Essential Nike NBA-s férfipóló
Memphis Grizzlies Essential
Nike NBA-s férfipóló
30% kedvezmény
LeBron XXIII Elite „Hurt Feelings”
LeBron XXIII Elite „Hurt Feelings” Kosárlabdacipő
LeBron XXIII Elite „Hurt Feelings”
Kosárlabdacipő
30% kedvezmény

Nike Black Friday basketball jerseys 2025: show your colours

Nothing says urban cool like a basketball jersey. Whether you're courtside or in the park, nothing shows your passion more than an iconic NBA jersey in your team's colours. Whatever your allegiance, each jersey has one common theme – Nike's dedication to innovation. A case in point is our Dri-FIT technology – it wicks away sweat from the skin, making for quick evaporation to keep you dry and comfortable. And with our Nike Black Friday basketball promo, now's the time to refresh your gear.

And when regular high tops just don't cut it, go for basketball shoes every time. Behind every classic Nike design – from Jordans to LeBrons – there's a whole lot of technology going on inside. From lightweight, breathable materials for total wearer comfort to the inner support and cushioning for protection and safety. We've developed traction control sole grips for rapid stop-starts to assist on court and lace innovations to keep the foot securely in place. It's no wonder that all the best players love these shoes. Take advantage of our Nike Black Friday basketball deals on jerseys and shoes and net yourself a bargain.