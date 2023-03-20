Women's Air Max 1 Trainers
Add a piece of sneaker history to your collection with a fresh pair of women’s Nike Air Max 1 trainers. Designed by the prolific Tinker Hatfield and unveiled in 1987, the Air Max 1 flipped the game on its head by revealing the Max Air technology in the midsole of the shoe, becoming the first of its kind to do so. The Air Max 1 set the tone for the type of inventiveness and innovation that is now synonymous with Nike, and serves as the origin story for the proliferation of the entire Air Max family. Choose from a variety of women’s Air Max 1 trainers in an assortment of colours and materials, and find the pairs that vibe with your style and personality. Combine women’s Nike Air Max 1 trainers with a pair of women’s leggings for a contemporary look that has the versatility to go everywhere you go. Shop Air Max 1 shoes for men, boys and girls, and be sure to explore the entire collection of women's Nike Air Max trainers for the latest selection of signature footwear.