Women's Air Max 270 shoes & trainers: big on comfort, big on attitude
Get style, comfort and big attitude with our women's Air Max 270 trainers. Our first lifestyle Air Max design showcases our innovative Max Air unit with an enlarged window, so you can see our pro technology at work with every step. The pocket of air compresses to deliver extreme cushioning. The result? Your joints and pressure points are protected from the impact of every stride.
You will also experience greater energy return. That means you can go faster for longer, so there's nothing stopping you from smashing your goals. Meanwhile, the stretchy inner sleeve and sock-like construction give you the perfect fit—keeping your feet secure while you're on the move.
Stay light on your feet when you pull on our Air Max 270 for women. Feather-light fabric uppers and lightweight foam give you the feeling of walking on air. The flexible fabrics also mean you get a natural range of movement, so you can stride, pivot and jump without feeling held back. Rubber outsoles with smart traction patterns keep you in control, even on slippery surfaces. Plus, mesh detailing on our women's 270 trainers gives you an airy feel when the intensity rises.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's Air Max 270 trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.