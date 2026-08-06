Women's Air Max Dn trainers: power your performance
Discover the next generation of sporting footwear with our range of women's Air Max Dn trainers. We build each pair with our Dynamic Air unit system. Dual-pressure tubes provide firm support under your heel, with a softer feel towards your midfoot. That gives you differentiated cushioning for maximum efficiency. When you take a step or stride, the air levels shift within your shoe. The result is an ultra-smooth transition, so you're free to focus on your form.
Our Air Max Dn women's shoes are engineered to protect your muscles and joints as you train. Plush foam throughout the sole soaks up the impact of each movement, helping reduce the risk of injury and fatigue. Underfoot, textured outsoles deliver the grip and stability you need to test your limits with confidence.At Nike, we believe your footwear should set you free to fly. That's why we make our Air Max Dn women's sneakers with multilayered mesh uppers. This ensures they flex with your foot and allow a natural range of movement. We also choose lightweight materials that won't weigh you down. Their woven texture helps promote good airflow for excellent breathability. Add in a haptic print for a textured finish, and your trainers look as good as they feel.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Plus, since 2008 we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To play your part, choose women's Air Max Dn shoes with our Sustainable Materials tag.