Nike Air Max 95 for women: comfort at the core
Made for movement, Nike Air Max 95 shoes for women feature distinctive visible Max Air cushioning. This clever feature ensures all-day comfort, whether you're running or relaxing. Look out for it in the heel and the forefoot—so you'll get a subtle bounce at the front and back of the feet. It also adds a little extra height, creating an elevated look. Meanwhile, rubber-lugged outsoles deliver torsional support, so you feel stable across different surfaces. Flex grooves in the midsole and outsole support movement by allowing unlimited flexibility. This means you can bend and jump with no restrictions.
You need shoes that can go the distance. That's why you'll find Nike Air Max 95 women's designs with mixed materials. Think rippling layers of synthetic leather and mesh. The benefit? Leather gives a sleek and durable finish, while mesh allows constant airflow. You'll also find pairs that blend glossy and matt finishes for a bold, textured look. Whichever pair you pick, expect streamlined silhouettes that have a natural feel. An innovative lacing system also makes it simple to get your shoes on and off. Heading to the course? Go for options with golf-ready collar heights and shapes that keep you comfy beyond the 18th hole.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Air Max 95 women's shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.