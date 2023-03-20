Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Collaborator 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Tapered Training Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Nike Sportswear Air Max Men's Fleece Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Air Max
      Men's Fleece Joggers
      €79.99
      Croatia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Croatia 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Croatia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €99.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €59.95
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Short-sleeve Dri-FIT Top
      €79.99
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Australia 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      €44.99
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away Women's Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Korea 2020 Stadium Away
      Women's Football Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Top (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic Training Top (Extended Size)
      €22.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Jacket
      €99.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Baby Football Kit
      €59.99
      England Strike
      England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      England Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €39.99
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Brazil 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Pants
      €99.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Sports Bra (Extended Size)
      €22.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Printed Training Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Printed Training Tank
      €34.99
      Related Stories

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.