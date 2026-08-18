At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Clothing

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Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
84,99 €
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
+2
Bestseller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT Training T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+4
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
34,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
64,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
54,99 €
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
34,99 €
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
47,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Repel Hooded Versatile Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
64,99 €
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
159,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
47,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
59,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
59,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Ribbed Tank Top
Just In
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Ribbed Tank Top
34,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
24,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
119,99 €
Uruguay 2026 Stadium Away
Uruguay 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Uruguay 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's NikeCourt Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's NikeCourt Polo
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
74,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Aero-FIT Mock-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Aero-FIT Mock-Neck Top
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
59,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Top
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Paris Saint-Germain Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Ribbed Tank Top
Just In
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Ribbed Tank Top
34,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
24,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Long-Sleeve Replica Jersey
119,99 €
Uruguay 2026 Stadium Away
Uruguay 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Uruguay 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
109,99 €
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
64,99 €
Nike Form
Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
+2
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
54,99 €
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
119,99 €
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Base Layer Top
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's NikeCourt Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's NikeCourt Polo
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Top
74,99 €
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Aero-FIT Mock-Neck Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Aero-FIT Mock-Neck Top
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
59,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Men's Short-Sleeve Top
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Paris Saint-Germain Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Promo Exclusion
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
89,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
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At least 50% sustainable materials clothes: for every workout

Our clothing made with sustainable materials feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of both. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. This means you get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Fabrics that help you move freely


Find clothes with sustainable materials that support your goals. Think lightweight leggings with plenty of stretch, so you can bend, jump and lunge with freedom. Our smooth materials also dry quickly, so you stay fresh until your last rep. Want workout gear that keeps you warm? It doesn't get much cosier than pieces made from fleece. With their smooth-on-both-sides texture, our fleece joggers and hoodies give you all of the softness with none of the bulk. In our collection, you'll also find jackets with woven shells that feature a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry in wet weather.


Stay cool when it gets tough


When you're pushing hard, you need clothes that can keep up. That's why our clothing made with at least 50% sustainable materials features innovative technology that helps you feel in control. Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster, keeping you dry. Meanwhile, look out for designs with mesh inserts that let moisture escape. When it comes to keeping warm, Nike Therma-FIT technology is ready for the challenge. This clever technology helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay cosy in cold weather.


Fits for every athlete


Streamlined or relaxed, we've got sustainable materials clothing in almost every kind of cut. Discover standard-fit trousers with gently tapered legs. They're versatile enough to take you from the gym to your weekend plans. You'll also find slim-fit options that are streamlined through the legs and seat, for a polished look. When it comes to hoodies and tops, explore relaxed-fit styles that are baggy throughout the body.


The convenience you need


Our clothes with sustainable materials are made with the thoughtful details you'd expect, so you can test your limits with no distractions. This includes a range of jackets with handy front pockets, so you can keep your essentials close. Look out for styles with zip pockets on the arms, ideal for holding your card or keys. Hooded designs keep you protected from light rain, so you're always prepared for changing conditions. Plus, we've also got trousers and jackets with stretchy elastic cuffs that keep heat locked in when you're feeling the chill.


A better future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.