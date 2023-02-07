Shop These Monochrome Outfit Ideas by Nike

Shop These Nike Monochrome Outfit Ideas
Styling Tips
Wear matching colours for bold looks in and out of the gym.
Monochromatic outfits can make a statement, no heavy styling required. Whether you're in a time crunch or maxing out your wardrobe's potential, pairing pieces that belong to the same colour family can be an easy way to play around with other outfit components, like texture or silhouette.
No matter if you're heading to an indoor spin class or the office, Nike offers a range of pieces that can be paired, mixed and matched to create several monochrome outfits—all invoking an effortless appeal.
Below, check out simple ways to try the look with these Nike staples.
1. Monochrome Sports Bra and Leggings
Working out in a sports bra and mid- or high-waist leggings that match is a way to remind yourself that a workout is an event worth getting dressed up for. To really max out on colour, look for a bra with a hem that hits lower on the ribcage: the extra coverage equals even more brightness.
2. Monochrome Hoodie and Tracksuit Bottoms
Joggers can be worn as a comfy set, but the colour-on-colour look lacks a punch when done in black or grey. To really up the colour ante, look for something unexpected like a monochrome outfit in a muted pink, like the Canyon Rust shade.
Nike Solo Swoosh fleeces come in a wide range of colours, so it's easy to find something that feels like you.
3. Monochrome Sweatshirt and Tracksuit Bottoms
Consider experimenting with a range of silhouettes, from slouchy and relaxed to form-fitting and yoga-studio ready. The Nike Phoenix Fleece wide-leg joggers, for example, invoke a casual, vintage aesthetic. And pairing them with an oversized sweatshirt gives effortlessly cool vibes—primed for off-duty models, busy parents and anyone else in need of a quick fix.
4. Monochrome Tracksuit Jacket and Tracksuit Bottoms
Monochromatic outfits can go all in on colour or scale it back with more understated tones, like neutrals. For an ultra crisp look, consider wearing all over white. This vibe can also read a little more pulled together. Consider topping with chunky accessories, dainty layered necklaces or a bold-framed pair of sunglasses to complete the look.
Looking to fully embody the all-white moment? Reach for pure white sneakers, like Nike Air Force 1s.
(Related: How to Get Stains Out of White Tops)
5. Monochrome Tennis Dress and Shoes
Go bold and bright on the court. A tennis dress means you'll be wearing the same colour on top and bottom. Finish off the look with sneakers in a similar hue.
Triple up on colour with a lightweight, water-resistant jacket, like the Nike Repel. It will come in handy if rain is forecast—and it makes the overall ensemble even brighter.
6. Monochrome Faux-fur Jacket and Trousers
The Bright Magenta colour and ultra-soft faux fur of this plush jacket could never be subtle. Make it the anchor of a monochrome outfit and ensure no one will miss you by styling it with a pair of Nike One leggings in a similar shade.
7. Matching Bomber Jacket, Sweatshirt and Trousers
To add dimension to an understated outfit built on neutral tones, consider a highly textured piece. Leading the charge on sustainable textiles, the Nike Forward hoodie and trousers are made with at least 50 percent recycled polyester. The relaxed look is sophisticated and—bonus—good for the planet.
Words by Leah Melby Clinton