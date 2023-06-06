Skip to main content
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC Men's Mesh Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport BC
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Breakfast Club
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €59.99
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      €69.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      €44.99
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Woven Shorts
      €89.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers
      Golden State Warriors Icon Edition 2022/23
      Golden State Warriors Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's Tapered Yoga Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's Tapered Yoga Trousers
      €84.99
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      €64.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Engineered Knit Sleeveless Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Engineered Knit Sleeveless Top
      €79.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Full-Zip Winter Fleece
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Full-Zip Winter Fleece
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      €42.99
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      €29.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pre-Match Football Top
      €64.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.