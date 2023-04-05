Skip to main content
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 Flyknit
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Nike Air Max SYSTM Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max SYSTM
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature
      NikeCourt Legacy Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 Impact Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy Dynamic Fit MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €74.99
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature
      Nike Zoom SuperRep 4 Next Nature Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's HIIT Class Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK
      Men's Shoes
      €219.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €64.99
      Nike Tanjun
      Nike Tanjun Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tanjun
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 NN JP
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €64.99
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature
      Nike Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature
      Nike Air Max TW Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Bliss Next Nature
      Nike Air Max Bliss Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature
      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shoes
      €169.99
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit
      Nike SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit Men's Training Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Training Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Victori One Next Nature
      Nike Victori One Next Nature Men's Slides
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Slides
      Nike Blazer Mid Next Nature
      Nike Blazer Mid Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €94.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.