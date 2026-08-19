At Least 50% Sustainable Materials Women's Clothing

Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
+4
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Tearaway Trousers
129,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
109,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
64,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
69,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
59,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
34,99 €
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
64,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
49,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
47,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Football Top
24,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
47,99 €
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's High-Rise Oversized Cuffed Trousers
59,99 €
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
59,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
69,99 €

At least 50% sustainable materials women's clothes: move in the right direction

Feel even better about your apparel when you choose our sustainable women's clothing. Whether you're heading to the gym, taking to the pitch or cheering from the stands, we've got options to suit you. Expect innovative technology across the collection, designed to help you perform. Like sustainable clothes for women featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This acclaimed fabric wicks sweat away from the skin, so you stay cool and dry. Or Therma-FIT technology that traps your natural body heat between the fibres to give you warmth without weight.


In our women's sustainable clothing edit, you'll find soft, smooth materials built with plenty of flex. This means there's nothing holding you back from performing at your best. A wide range of colours and styles makes it easy to find clothing to suit your unique vibe. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on chests and cuffs, bringing a premium pop to your workout wardrobe.


We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our women's sustainable clothing. Recycled polyester reduces waste and lowers carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. Plus, organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. The result? You get the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sustainable women's clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.