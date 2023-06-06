Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Nike Dri-FIT Race Women's Running Singlet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Race
      Women's Running Singlet
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leopard Print Leggings (Maternity)
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      €74.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Training Top
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      €49.99
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Netherlands 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Netherlands Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      €64.99
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      €64.99
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Indy
      Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Indy
      Women's Light-Support Padded V-Neck Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Nike Everyday Essential Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      €54.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      €49.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Football Drill Top
      €69.99
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.