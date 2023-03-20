Charlotte Hornets Jerseys & Gear
Show your love and support for "Buzz City" with official Charlotte Hornets jerseys and gear from Jordan. Founded twice as an expansion team, first in 1988 and then in 2002, the Charlotte Hornets will be the first team to feature the Jordan Jumpman logo on their jerseys, a nod to their principal owner and basketball legend Michael Jordan. Pick from an assortment of Charlotte Hornets jerseys, including swingman editions in multiple colourways, and find the versions that pair with your fan style and show love for your favourite players. Complement Charlotte Hornets jerseys with Hornets shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and more, and be sure to check out the complete NBA collection of fan gear for the latest selection of basketball apparel.