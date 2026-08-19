Chicago Bulls Jerseys & Clothing

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Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
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Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
104,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Men's T-Shirt
44,99 €
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Graphic Workwear Jacket
30% off
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
34,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
30% off
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
28% off
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
134,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
49,99 €
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Graphic Dress
Jordan Flight
Women's Graphic Dress
69,99 €
Chicago Bulls Club
Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Chicago Bulls Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
74,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
74,99 €
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
79,99 €

Chicago Bulls jerseys and clothing: ignite your potential

Whether you're owning the court or bossing your downtime, a Chicago Bulls jersey helps you stay fresh and focused. Expect practical, comfy cuts that are made for movement. Meanwhile, designs inspired by the season's latest graphics and colourways show off your allegiance. Want to put together a complete kit? Team your Chicago Bulls basketball jersey with shorts. When it's time to cool off, throw on a snug jacket and tracksuit bottoms to protect your muscles and joints.


From fast travels to lightning pivots and deadly shots—dominating the court means working up a sweat. We make our Chicago Bulls jerseys with our acclaimed Dri-FIT technology. Engineered fibres actively wick away perspiration from your skin. Then they draw it to the surface so it can evaporate quickly. Plus, breathable properties in the fabric promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat effectively. That sets you free to focus on your performance.


At Nike, we know that fine margins count in sport. So when we design our Chicago Bulls clothes, we pay attention to every detail. We make our basketball jerseys with deep armholes for maximum freedom of movement. You'll also find stepped hems with neat side splits. They ensure your apparel stays put, no matter how much you move. On our shorts, the elasticated waistband provides flexibility. Meanwhile, adjustable drawcords hold everything in place. Keep an eye out for pairs with practical pockets. They mean you can have essentials like phones or locker keys with you as you train.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Chicago Bulls jerseys and clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.