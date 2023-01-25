The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Women

Seeking out a pair of quality, comfortable tracksuit bottoms to wear to the gym or around the house? If you're after cosy wardrobe staples that are versatile and practical, this Nike women's tracksuit bottoms round-up is for you.

From warm and insulative fleece materials to ultra-soft terry fabric, below are six prime picks to add to your shopping list. Find your next favourite pair of women's tracksuit bottoms in this buying guide.