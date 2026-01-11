The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women
Buying Guide
Check out the best women's workout leggings by Nike, including newly released styles in a range of lengths, colours and rises.
The best workout leggings offer versatility, comfort and support that can stand up to the toughest exercise routines. Nike workout leggings come in a variety of materials, lengths and fits with different benefits designed for workouts, running, yoga classes and more, keeping athletes comfortable wherever they go.
Use this guide to find your next favourite pair of workout leggings—and check out the Nike leggings size guide to find the right fit.
The Best Nike Workout Leggings by Collection
Nike Universa: For No-Show Sweat
For enduring the heavy sweat amid a strength and conditioning workout, look no further than Nike Universa. With an elevated design that helps conceal sweat and looks smooth, you will stay dry in these comfortable leggings thanks to the combo of Nike Stealth Evaporation and Nike Dri-FIT technology.
The main benefit of having no front seam is that these trousers are super comfortable and help you enjoy a distraction-free workout. Multiple concealed pockets serve as excellent storage to hold your phone and other essentials while maintaining a sleek fit.
Nike Pro Seamless: For Flattering Sculpting
Who doesn't love the feeling of wrapping up a great strength-training session? Look good, feel good. Nike Pro Seamless Leggings offer support and give in targeted areas that flatter and sculpt, so you can embrace your workout style.
Nike Zenvy: For a Soft, Streamlined Fit
If Nike Zenvy leggings have one defining feature, it's their buttery feel. Made with Nike InfinaSoft fabric, these leggings are engineered at the yarn level to be soft and stretchy, resulting in the softest Nike leggings yet.
But Nike Zenvy leggings aren't defined by softness alone. They are made for movement, with an extra-wide waistband that stays put with every yoga or Pilates move. They offer gentle compression, making them ideal for flexibility. Minimal seams make for a cosy, comfy fit and streamlined look. For convenient storage, you'll find one drop pocket in the middle of the back that's large enough for a phone.
These leggings are infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology, which helps you enjoy your workout without feeling drenched in sweat. They come in a high-rise and mid-rise silhouette and a variety of lengths from full-length to 20cm (approx.) inseam biker shorts.
Nike Swift: For Lightweight Feel and Practical Storage
If you're in search of running leggings that offer lightweight breathability, Nike Swift provides just that. With pockets for all running needs, you can pack your gels, phone, keys and other essentials.
Nike Pro: For Maximum Breathability During Tough Workouts
For the toughest workouts or most intense HIIT classes, Nike Pro leggings are made to keep you cool and concentrated. These leggings specialise in breathability. Nike Dri-FIT technology helps sweat disappear from the skin as fast as it accumulates, while many Nike Pro leggings include mesh panels at the calves for additional airflow.
The fabric is soft and stretchy to move with you as you sprint or lunge. Even the back seams are designed to give a full range of motion. Meanwhile, the snug, elastic waistband keeps these leggings in place and the tight fit provides a supportive, body-hugging feel.
Nike Pro leggings come in a range of solid colours and bold graphics. Find them in mid-rise or high-waisted options, with lengths varying from full-length, 7/8 to cropped, as well as biker shorts with 18cm or 8cm (approx.) inseams.
Nike One: For the Ultimate Softness and Versatility
These silky soft leggings are ideal for nature hikes, restorative yoga classes, running errands and everything in between.
The Nike One line of leggings includes key features such as Nike Dri-FIT technology to keep skin cool and dry throughout the day, as well as fabric that you can't see through when you bend or squat. Nike One options built with Nike Therma-FIT materials help regulate body temperature in cold environments. Meanwhile, the Nike One (M) leggings are designed specifically for pregnant people and will fit over a growing belly through all stages of pregnancy.
(Related: Everything to Know About Nike Maternity Leggings)
You'll also find a diverse mix of patterns and looks among Nike One leggings—from fabrics that shimmer to printed designs.