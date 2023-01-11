The Best Men's and Women's Joggers by Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Comfortable, functional and warm, these Nike joggers are perfect for casual, everyday wear.
Joggers are a universal clothing staple. Whether you reach for a pair to toss on before walking the dog or opt for a tailored, slim-fit version to wear out with friends—the Nike assortment of joggers is a versatile outfit option.
And yes, as their name suggests, you can jog in a pair of these if you like. Choose from a diverse collection of Nike joggers for men and women below.
The Best Men's and Women's Joggers by Nike
1. For a Tailored, Slim Fit: Nike Tech Fleece Joggers
Who says joggers can't be polished? For a tailored, slim-fit pair, check out the Nike Tech Fleece line, which features premium fleece tracksuit bottoms tapered at the calf.
The clean lines and ribbed cuffs at the hem make these joggers a great fit for folks who want joggers that resemble trousers—but don't sacrifice comfort. The lightweight fleece fabric of these joggers provides warmth and cosiness, minus the bulk. Plus, the elastic waistband means you can personalise the fit to your liking.
These joggers come in sizes for men, women and kids, so families can suit up the entire squad in Nike Tech Fleece gear. Consider the matching Nike Fleece hoodies for a fully effortless outfit.
(Related: The Best Nike Fleece Hoodies to Shop Now)
2. For Cosy Comfort: Nike Club Fleece Joggers
There's a reason why Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers come in dozens of colours: they're a wardrobe staple and you may find yourself wanting more than one pair. The brushed fleece fabric is cosy and soft, making these the perfect pair of lounging joggers.
Plus, the fit is roomy and relaxed, thanks to the elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring. Opt for loose styles that open at the hem or a classic, ribbed cuff at the ankle (which is best if you want to show off your favourite winter sneakers).
3. For a Unique, Elevated Look: Nike Phoenix Fleece Joggers
You may never want to change out of these smooth Nike fleece joggers once you try them on. Ideal for colder temperatures, Nike Phoenix Fleece joggers for women feature a cotton-polyester blend—available in a range of unique styles that put a spin on the classic, cotton tracksuit bottoms.
From high-waisted fits to wide-leg trousers with a dramatic flair to roomy, oversize pairs, these are not your average joggers. Nike Phoenix Fleece trousers come in an assortment of different colours and prints, and they match up with an equally fun assortment of hoodies and sweatshirts to complete the look.
4. For Sustainably Made Garments: Nike Joggers Made From Sustainable Materials
Nike joggers made from sustainable materials are a great fit for athletes who want high-quality garments made with sustainability in mind. These tracksuit bottoms feature at least 50-percent recycled or organic content.
Consider joggers from the Nike Forward line, which features ultra-thin, needle-punched layers of fabric that require an average of 75 percent less carbon to create than traditional knit fleece. These materials represent the latest apparel innovation from Nike, and they can be found in both joggers and sweatshirts as part of the inaugural Nike Forward collection.
(Related: Check Out the Best Nike Clothing Made From Sustainable Materials)
5. For an Outdoorsy Vibe: Nike ACG Joggers
For staying warm in the coldest conditions (think: snowy, outdoor adventures), opt for the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) joggers, specifically designed to withstand the elements. Many styles feature sweat-wicking Nike Dri-FIT or heat-regulating Nike Therma-FIT Technology to help keep athletes warm and dry.
Some styles feature Polartec®, an ultra-soft material that helps hold in warm air while letting moisture escape to help keep the body dry. It's lightweight and breathable, helping keep adventurers comfortable on the trail.
Words by Emily DiNuzzo