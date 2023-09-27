The 4 best plus-size leggings styles by Nike

Not all leggings are the same. Although they may look similar, the cut, style and material all play a role in ensuring your leggings fit as comfortably as they feel. You might be looking for the stretchy Nike One for casual wear (or yoga class) or the more supportive material of Nike Universa if you're heading to a workout class.

Looking for super-soft, high-waisted, plus-size leggings? No problem. Nike Zenvy has you covered. And then there are the best Nike plus-size leggings with pockets. Nike Go is known for its streamlined, lightly compressive fit and six (that's right, six) roomy pockets.

Once you decide which Nike leggings suit your needs—perhaps all four—look to the Nike leggings size guide to find the right fit. (Note: Nike plus-size leggings include sizes 0X to 4X.)

(Related: How to find the right Nike sports bra size for you)