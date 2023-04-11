Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Women's White Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      NikeCourt Victory
      NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Victory
      Women's Tennis Shorts
      £44.95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
      £44.95
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Shorts
      £59.95
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £37.95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23 Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy 23
      Women's Football Shorts
      £22.95
      FFF
      FFF Women's Football Track Shorts
      FFF
      Women's Football Track Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      £54.95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      £54.95
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home/Away
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home/Away Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home/Away
      Women's Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      £37.95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Rise Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Rise Shorts
      £49.95
      FFF Vapor Match Home/Away
      FFF Vapor Match Home/Away Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Vapor Match Home/Away
      Women's Football Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory Women's 13cm (approx.) Golf Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Golf Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts

      Women's white shorts: power your performance

      Our women's white shorts combine a crisp, practical colourway with pro-quality fabrics that work as hard as you do. Whether you're dedicated to running, lifting or racket sports—the right apparel will set you free to excel.

      The Nike journey began with running, so it's no surprise that our ladies' white shorts are built for pounding out the miles. Loose, lightweight pairs made with carefully placed side splits offer maximum breathability. Or, you can opt for body-hugging styles, like our women's white shorts in slim-line fits. These lightly compressive pieces come with plenty of stretch for ultimate freedom of movement. But you'll also get that clean, crisp silhouette. Slip your phone or keys into the built-in pockets, and you're ready to tackle your next challenge.

      If you're a football fan, our white shorts for women will ensure you stay match-ready. Neat, practical shapes combine good coverage with easy flexibility, while inset mesh stripes give extra airflow to help you stay cool and fresh. And with Nike Dri-FIT technology that wicks away moisture so it can evaporate fast, you get to stay cool and focused for longer. Raising a future footie star? Treat her to shorts made from the same pro-quality fabrics we use to craft our adults' range.

      Getting ready to hit the gym? Our Nike Flex fabric ensures your new shorts keep up with you—even during your toughest sessions. Meanwhile, deep elastic waistbands keep everything secure. If you like a little more coverage, choose dual-layer women's white shorts that combine a supportive inner layer with a loosely fitted outer.