Women's white shorts: power your performance
Our women's white shorts combine a crisp, practical colourway with pro-quality fabrics that work as hard as you do. Whether you're dedicated to running, lifting or racket sports—the right apparel will set you free to excel.
The Nike journey began with running, so it's no surprise that our ladies' white shorts are built for pounding out the miles. Loose, lightweight pairs made with carefully placed side splits offer maximum breathability. Or, you can opt for body-hugging styles, like our women's white shorts in slim-line fits. These lightly compressive pieces come with plenty of stretch for ultimate freedom of movement. But you'll also get that clean, crisp silhouette. Slip your phone or keys into the built-in pockets, and you're ready to tackle your next challenge.
If you're a football fan, our white shorts for women will ensure you stay match-ready. Neat, practical shapes combine good coverage with easy flexibility, while inset mesh stripes give extra airflow to help you stay cool and fresh. And with Nike Dri-FIT technology that wicks away moisture so it can evaporate fast, you get to stay cool and focused for longer. Raising a future footie star? Treat her to shorts made from the same pro-quality fabrics we use to craft our adults' range.
Getting ready to hit the gym? Our Nike Flex fabric ensures your new shorts keep up with you—even during your toughest sessions. Meanwhile, deep elastic waistbands keep everything secure. If you like a little more coverage, choose dual-layer women's white shorts that combine a supportive inner layer with a loosely fitted outer.